Canadiens’ Juraj Slafkovsky (upper body) out vs. Stars

Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky will sit out Saturday’s game against the visiting Dallas Stars due to an upper-body injury.

Slafkovsky, the top overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, has been listed as day-to-day by the Canadiens.

The 18-year-old scored his first career NHL goal in Montreal’s 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

Slafkovsky was named Most Valuable Player at the 2022 Beijing Olympics after scoring a tournament-high seven goals in seven games while representing Slovakia. He collected just 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 31 games with TPS Turku in SM Liiga, Finland’s top professional league.

