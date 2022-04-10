Canadiens’ Jonathan Drouin (wrist) out for season

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin underwent wrist surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, interim coach Martin St. Louis announced.

The operation was performed Friday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Drouin, who has been sidelined since March 21, is expected to make a full recovery and be available for the start of training camp.

Drouin, 27, recorded 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 34 games this season.

He has 252 points (75 goals, 177 assists) in 427 career games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Canadiens. He was selected by the Lightning with the third overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media