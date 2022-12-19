Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) out indefinitely

Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the team said Monday.

He did not accompany the Canadiens on the start of their seven-game road trip that starts Monday against the Arizona Coyotes, with the team saying he remained in Montreal for medical care.

Matheson played nearly 23 minutes on Saturday in a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning and had three shots on goal. That was his return after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

The 28-year-old has played in only 10 games this season due to injury and has one goal and five assists. He didn’t make his season debut until Nov. 19 because of an abdominal injury he sustained in training camp.

On the season — his first in Montreal — he has 24 shots on goal. The Canadiens acquired him and a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins for Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling.

Matheson has appeared in 427 career games with the Florida Panthers (2015-20), Penguins (2020-22) and Canadiens. He has 144 points (50 goals, 94 minutes) and 230 penalty minutes since the Panthers selected him with the No. 23 pick of the 2012 NHL Draft.

