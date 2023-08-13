Cameron Smith runs away with LIV Bedminster title

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cameron Smith of Australia posted a 3-under-par 68 to complete a wire-to-wire victory at LIV Golf Bedminster on Sunday in Bedminster, N.J.

Smith’s three-day total of 12-under 201 was seven shots better than India’s Anirban Lahiri, who had a final-round 70 at Trump National Golf Club.

It is Smith’s second win in as many months after prevailing at the LIV event outside London in July.

The team Smith captains, the all-Australian Ripper GC, also picked up its first-ever victory in the team competition. Ripper ran away with the title at 20 under thanks to Smith’s score, along with Jediah Morgan’s 5-under 66 and Matt Jones’ 1-under 70 Sunday.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC and all-South African Stinger GC finished a distant second at 9 under.

Smith, who led the tournament by one shot after the first round and by four after Saturday, opened his final round with a bogey 5 and picked up another at No. 3.

But the major champion birdied the par-4 sixth hole before rolling in three more at Nos. 8-10. He would not bogey again, adding one last birdie at the par-5 15th.

Abraham Ancer of Mexico (69), Patrick Reed (71) and South Africa’s Dean Burmester (72) tied for third in the individual competition at 4 under. Branden Grace of South Africa (71) was sixth at 3 under.

Phil Mickelson, who was tied for second with Burmester after Saturday’s round, posted a quintuple-bogey 8 at the seventh hole en route to a 4-over 75. He tied Charles Howell III (71) for ninth at 1 under.

