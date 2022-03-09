Bulls’ Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams move closer to return

Jan 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The slumping Chicago Bulls received good news Wednesday with guard Alex Caruso and forward Patrick Williams making progress toward rejoining the team.

Coach Billy Donovan said Caruso has been medically cleared for full-contact practice and Williams has received the OK for minimal contact.

Caruso, 28, has not played since Jan. 22, when a flagrant foul by the Milwaukee Bucks’ Grayson Allen fractured his right wrist. He had surgery to repair the injury and was expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Known for his defense and energy, Caruso is averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 28 games (nine starts) during his first campaign with the Bulls. He spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and has averaged 6.2 points with 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 221 career games (28 starts).

Williams, 20, has been sidelined since Oct. 28 with torn ligaments in his left wrist after landing awkwardly following a collision with the New York Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson. He was expected to miss four to six months after surgery.

Williams, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, is averaging 6.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in five starts this season. He started 71 of the Bulls’ 72 games as a rookie last season and averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 27.9 minutes per contest.

Chicago has lost five straight heading into Wednesday night’s game at Detroit.

–Field Level Media