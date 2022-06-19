Buddy Kennedy hits grand slam to fuel Diamondbacks past Twins

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Buddy Kennedy hit a grand slam, Christian Walker belted two solo home runs and Merrill Kelly won for the third time in his last four decisions in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 7-1 win Sunday over the visiting Minnesota Twins.

Kennedy’s grand slam — his first major league home run in three games after he was promoted from Triple-A Reno on Friday — generated the runs in Arizona’s four-run sixth inning to put the Diamondbacks ahead by six.

Arizona won the series two games one over the Twins, who lead the American League Central Division.

Walker’s first home run in the second inning tied the game at 1 and his second home run in the bottom of the fourth gave Arizona a 2-1 lead.

That proved to be enough run support for Kelly, who improved to 6-4 after allowing only one run and five hits in seven innings. He had five strikeouts and no walks.

The lone run against him was in the first inning after Luis Arraez doubled and Byron Buxton singled to start the game. Arraez scored when Carlos Correa hit into a double play.

Both of Walker’s home runs were off starter Chris Archer, who was relieved after four innings. Archer (1-3) allowed two runs and three hits with three strikeouts and no walks in his four innings.

Griffin Jax entered to start the fifth inning and gave up a leadoff home run to Pavin Smith that increased Arizona’s lead to 3-1.

Thomas and Rojas singled to lead off Arizona’s sixth inning and with one out, Peralta walked to load the bases. Kennedy followed with the grand slam on a 3-0 count against Caleb Thielbar.

Kennedy made his big-league debut Friday after 358 minor league games and 1,333 at-bats dating to 2017.

He is the grandson of former major league infielder Don Money, who spent 16 seasons (1968-83) with the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers.

Buxton and Gio Urshela walked in the ninth against Noe Ramirez before Ian Kennedy (no relation to Buddy Kennedy) entered. Buddy Kennedy recorded the last out on a popup by Alex Kirilloff.

–Field Level Media