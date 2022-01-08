Bucs sign DT Vita Vea to 4-year extension

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea (50) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive tackle Vita Vea to a four-year contract extension Saturday night.

The team did not disclose terms, but multiple reports put the deal at $73 million.

“Vita Vea has emerged as one of our league’s most disruptive interior defensive linemen due to a unique skill set that combines strength and superior athleticism,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “Vita’s abilities as both a premier run stuffer and pass rusher are rare, and his presence on the defensive front has played a major role in our ability to consistently rank among the league leaders in rush defense since his arrival.”

Vea, 26, has four sacks, 31 tackles — five for loss — to go with 12 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery in 15 starts this season. He has 104 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 49 games (44 starts) in four seasons, all with the Bucs.

Tampa selected Vea No. 12 overall in the 2018 draft.

