Bucks sign guard Jevon Carter to add backcourt depth

Dec 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter (0) reacts against the LA Clippers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks signed guard Jevon Carter on Thursday.

The 26-year-old averaged 3.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 46 games (one start) with the Brooklyn Nets this season. The 6-1, 195-pound native of Maywood, Ill., has averaged 13.7 minutes, 4.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 203 NBA games (seven starts) with Brooklyn, the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Nets released Carter on Feb. 22 to clear a roster spot for Goran Dragic.

Carter was the Grizzlies’ second-round pick (No. 32 overall) in 2018 after playing college ball at West Virginia. He was a two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and provides the Bucks with backcourt depth and a skilled defensive player off the bench.

