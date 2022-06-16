Bucks handle Handlez in NBA 2K League’s Switch Open

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Community team Handlez saw their perfect start to the Switch Open end on Thursday with a 3-0 loss to NBA 2K League team Bucks Gaming.

The only non-NBA 2K League team to earn a victory on Thursday was Rim Runners, who edged Hornets Venom GT 3-2.

Elsewhere on Thursday, T-Wolves Gaming topped Blazer5 Gaming 3-1, Heat Check Gaming swept Raptors Uprising GC 3-0, Hawks Talon GC nipped Grizz Gaming 3-2, Knicks Gaming topped 76ers GC 3-2, DUX Infinitos blitzed Kings Guard Gaming 3-0, NetsGC dumped Green Beanz 3-1, Pistons GT crushed Team Clutch 3-0, Magic Gaming demolished Dreamshakers 3-0, Celtics Crossover Gaming smashed Team Smoke 3-0, and Lakers Gaming pushed past Cavs Legion GC 3-1.

The 32-team field includes all 24 NBA 2K League squads plus eight other teams: amateur trios that advanced through qualifying, plus community teams featuring 2K social media influencers.

For remote group play, which runs through June 24, the field was divided into eight groups that each consist of three NBA 2K League teams and one amateur or community team. The top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16, which is the start of bracket play that will run June 29 to July 2 in person at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

Teams will oppose every other team in their group twice in best-of-five matches. The round of 16 also will feature best-of-five matches, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be best-of-seven. The winning team will receive $60,000 from the Switch Open’s $150,000 prize pool.

NBA 2K League — Switch Open group-play records

Group 1 (East)

Celtics Crossover Gaming, 2-0

Raptors Uprising GC, 1-1

Heat Check Gaming, 1-1

Team Smoke, 0-2

Group 2 (East)

Knicks Gaming, 2-1

Dreamshakers, 1-1

76ers GC, 1-1

Magic Gaming, 1-2

Group 3 (East)

NetsGC, 2-0

Green Beanz, 1-1

Hawks Talon GC, 1-1

Grizz Gaming, 0-2

Group 4 (East)

Wizards District Gaming, 2-0

Gen.G Tigers, 1-1

Hornets Venom GT, 1-2

Rim Runners, 1-2

Group 5 (West)

DUX Infinitos, 2-0

Kings Guard Gaming, 2-1

Pistons GT, 1-1

Team Clutch, 0-3

Group 6 (West)

Warriors Gaming Squad, 2-0

Cavs Legion GC, 1-1

Lakers Gaming, 1-1

Dot Squad, 0-2

Group 7 (West)

Handlez, 2-1

Bucks Gaming, 2-0

T-Wolves Gaming, 1-1

Blazer5 Gaming, 0-3

Group 8 (West)

Mavs Gaming, 2-0

Pacers Gaming, 2-0

Ankle Breakers, 0-2

Jazz Gaming, 0-2

–Field Level Media