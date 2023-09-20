Buccaneers place RB Chase Edmonds (knee) on IR

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed running back Chase Edmonds on injured reserve Wednesday.

He will miss at least four games after reportedly spraining the MCL in his right knee Sunday against Chicago.

Edmonds, 27, has four rushes for 20 yards in two games and has logged 18 snaps on special teams.

He has 1,816 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 72 career games (18 starts) with four teams.

The Buccaneers promoted defensive lineman Pat O’Connor from the practice squad to replace Edmonds on the active roster.

Tampa Bay also signed defensive tackle Deadrin Senat and offensive lineman Logan Stenberg to the practice squad.

The Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles in a clash of 2-0 teams on Monday night.

–Field Level Media