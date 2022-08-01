Boston Bruins sign forward Brett Harrison to three-year contract

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins signed 19-year-old forward Brett Harrison to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday.

The deal carries an annual NHL cap hit of $859,167.

Harrison was Boston’s third-round pick (85th overall) in 2021.

Harrison had 61 points (27 goals, 34 assists) in 65 games for the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League in 2021-22. He added four goals and three assists in six playoff games.

–Field Level Media