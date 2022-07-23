Bruins re-sign F Jack Studnicka to two-year deal

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins re-signed forward Jack Studnicka to a two-year contract.

The agreement announced Saturday is a two-way deal in 2022-23 and a one-way deal in 2023-24 and carries an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500.

Studnicka, 23, had three assists in 15 games with the Bruins in 2021-22. He added 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) in 41 games with the AHL’s Providence Bruins.

A second-round draft pick by Boston in 2017, the Ontario native has one goal and six assists in 37 games since making his NHL debut on Nov. 26, 2019.

