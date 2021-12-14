Bruins’ Brad Marchand, Craig Smith enter COVID-19 protocol

Dec 11, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the face off against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand and fellow forward Craig Smith were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.

The moves come three days removed from Boston’s 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames, who since have placed nine players and one member of the training staff in the protocol. The NHL postponed three of the Flames’ games on Monday.

Marchand, 33, has recorded team-leading totals in goals (11), assists (16), points (27) and penalty minutes (38) in 21 games this season.

He has 742 points (330 goals, 412 assists) in 825 career games since being selected by the Bruins in the third round of the 2006 NHL Draft.

Smith, 32, has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 19 games this season.

He has 369 points (177 goals, 192 assists) in 734 career games with the Nashville Predators and Bruins.

–Field Level Media