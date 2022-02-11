Bruins’ Brad Marchand appealing 6-game suspension

Feb 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) is held back by linesman Andrew Smith (51) after he got a penalty for attempting to injure during the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is appealing his six-game suspension, calling his actions “stupid” but not “suspension-worthy.”

The NHL Players’ Association filed an appeal on Marchand’s behalf Friday. The first appeal will be heard by commissioner Gary Bettman.

“Was it stupid? Of course it was stupid. I’m not denying that,” Marchand said Friday. “I absolutely should not have done it. But suspension-worthy? I don’t think so. So, again, that’s where in the moment, if I would’ve thought that I was getting suspended, yeah, I wouldn’t have done it. Especially if I thought I was gonna get six games.”

If Bettman upholds the suspension, Marchand can elect to have his case heard by an independent arbitrator.

The NHL levied the suspension Wednesday after Marchand went after Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry in the final minute of Tuesday night’s game. Marchand punched Jarry in the head during a scrum in front of the Pittsburgh net with 25 seconds left. Later, while being restrained by an official, the 33-year-old forward shoved his stick into Jarry’s mask.

The league ruled that Marchand was guilty of roughing and high-sticking Jarry after play had been stopped. The punishment was more severe because Marchand was treated as a repeat violator under terms of the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement.

This was the eighth suspension of his career and the second this season; he received a three-game suspension in November for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Marchand has now been suspended for a total of 28 games during his 13-year career. Based on his average annual salary, Marchand will forfeit $448,170.72, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

–Field Level Media