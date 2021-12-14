Browns placed in enhanced COVID protocols

Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry, left, and owner Jimmy Haslam observe from the sideline during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Browns 8

The Cleveland Browns were placed in enhanced COVID-19 mitigation protocols Wednesday after a rash of positive tests.

The team held meetings virtually and Tuesday’s walkthrough was closed to the media. All tiered personnel are required to mask indoors.

The team was scheduled to announce later Tuesday the players put on the reserve/COVID-19 list. There were 37 positive tests for COVID across the NFL on Monday.

The Browns (7-6) host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) on Saturday. It’s not likely that any player who was placed on the list would be able to get cleared in time for the game.

–Field Level Media