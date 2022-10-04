Broncos’ Russell Wilson (shoulder) ‘super confident’ he’ll play Thursday

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson was limited in the walkthrough held by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday but insists he will play Thursday night.

Wilson, also limited on a non-practice day Monday, said he’s “super confident” his strained right shoulder can hold up in a game situation. He said he plans to be on the field for the Broncos (2-2) when they face the Colts.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said the Broncos consider Wilson day-to-day.

“You get banged up a couple times here and there,” Wilson said of his status.

But Wilson said he has “no limitations” for the Week 5 “Thursday Night Football” date with Indianapolis.

The Raiders beat the Broncos 32-23 on Sunday in Denver’s highest-scoring effort of the season. Wilson has been sacked 12 times.

–Field Level Media