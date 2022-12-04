Broncos’ Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy active vs. Ravens

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are both active for Sunday’s game against the host Baltimore Ravens.

Sutton (illness) and Jeudy (ankle) were both listed as questionable for the game.

Sutton leads the Broncos in catches (52) and receiving yards (688), while Jeudy tops the club in touchdown receptions (three).

Denver (3-8) listed the following players as inactive: cornerbacks K’Waun Williams and Michael Ojemudia, safety Anthony Harris, linebacker Dakota Allen, tight end/fullback Andrew Beck, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris.

The Ravens (7-4) listed the following players as inactive: tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Pepe Williams, running back Mike Davis, tight end Charlie Kolar and linebackers Del’Shawn Phillips, Josh Bynes and David Ojabo.

–Field Level Media