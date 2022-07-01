Brewers’ Adrian Houser (elbow) heads to 15-day IL

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser on the 15-day injured list with a right flexor strain, the team announced Friday.

Houser exited Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with elbow discomfort after 2 1/3 innings. Initial testing did not reveal anything too serious, but Houser was sent back to Milwaukee in the midst of the Brewers’ six-game road trip to receive an MRI.

Injuries have hampered Milwaukee’s pitching staff all season, as Freddy Peralta (shoulder) and Aaron Ashby (forearm) are both currently on the IL, while Brandon Woodruff just returned to action on Tuesday after missing a month due to an ankle injury.

Houser’s injury is particularly concerning considering he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2016.

The 29-year-old right-hander is 4-8 with a 4.72 ERA this season.

Trevor Kelley was called up from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move. He’s made 14 relief appearances for the Brewers this season and is 1-0 with a 6.88 ERA. Kelley previously pitched for the Boston Red Sox (2019) and Philadelphia Phillies (2020).

