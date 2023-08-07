Brewers activate, send down LHP Bennett Sousa

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers made several roster moves on Monday, including activating left-hander Bennett Sousa from the 60-day injured list and reassigning him to Triple-A Nashville.

Sousa, 28, had appeared in only two games for a total of 2 2/3 innings for the Brewers because of left shoulder nerve irritation. He allowed four runs and two walks with two strikeouts, posting a 13.50 ERA.

Milwaukee had purchased Sousa on April 9 from the Cincinnati Reds, who had picked him off waivers from the Chicago White Sox in February.

The Brewers also traded outfielder Tyler Naquin, 32, to the White Sox for cash. Naquin has played in 557 MLB games since 2016 for Cleveland, Cincinnati and the New York Mets but none this season.

Milwaukee also transferred left-hander Justin Wilson from the 15- to the 60-day injured list because of a left lat strain.

Wilson, 35, had recovered from Tommy John surgery and was expected to return to action on July 28 against the host Atlanta Braves. But he sustained the lat injury on his final warmup pitch before entering the game.

The team described the severity of the injury as “significant” and Wilson, who has 11 years of major league experience, is not expected to play before 2024.

–Field Level Media