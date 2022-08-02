Brewers acquire RHP Matt Bush from Rangers

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed pitcher Matt Bush from the Texas Rangers on Monday in exchange for infielder Mark Mathias and left-handed pitcher Antoine Kelly.

Bush, 36, joins a Milwaukee bullpen that lost Josh Hader on Monday afternoon, as the Brewers traded him to the San Diego Padres ahead of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. (ET) trade deadline. In 40 games (five starts) with the Rangers this season, Bush went 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA.

After being selected first overall in the 2004 MLB Draft by San Diego, Bush has spent all five of his major league seasons with Texas. In 180 career appearances (five starts), he is 12-7 with a 3.34 ERA and has recorded 188 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings of work.

Mathias, who turns 28 on Tuesday, appeared in 16 games for the Brewers in 2020 and has appeared in six this season. He is batting .231 with one homer and eight RBIs during his limited time in the majors.

Kelly, 22, has not made his major league debut. He went 2-4 with a 3.86 ERA this season at Class-A Wisconsin.

The Rangers will add Mathias to the 40-man roster, while Kelly will join one of Texas’ minor league affiliates sometime this week.

–Field Level Media