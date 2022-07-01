Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. to return vs. Reds

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves star right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will return from a four-game absence in Friday’s series opener against the host Cincinnati Reds.

Acuna, 24, is listed as the Braves’ designated hitter and will bat in the leadoff position.

He had rejoined the defending World Series champions in Philadelphia but did not play after receiving treatment for his bruised left foot back in Atlanta earlier in the week.

Acuna fouled a pitch off his foot in the third inning of a home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, and he left after the eighth inning.

Named to his third All-Star Game on Thursday, Acuna is batting .281 with seven home runs, 18 RBIs, 28 runs and 13 stolen bases through 43 games this season.

–Field Level Media