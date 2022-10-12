Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek having Tommy John surgery

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves left-hander Tyler Matzek is undergoing Tommy John surgery Wednesday and will likely miss the entire 2023 season.

Matzek was left off the team’s National League Division Series roster with elbow discomfort. Meeting with doctors earlier in the week confirmed the need for surgery.

The recovery period is 12 to 18 months.

“Hate it for him,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday. “He’s struggled with things all year. I don’t know, maybe this is the reason. And I think him going ahead and getting it done and starting the process, I think he feels really good about that.”

Matzek, 31, was an integral part of Atlanta’s bullpen in 2021 en route to winning the World Series. He appeared in four World Series games, going 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA. He earned three wins in 13 postseason games overall in 2021.

Matzek finished 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA in 42 relief appearances this season, including one save.

