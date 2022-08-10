Braves call up top prospect infielder Vaughn Grissom

Credit: USA TODAY NETWORK

The Atlanta Braves called up top prospect Vaughn Grissom in a series of roster moves Wednesday.

The 21-year-old infielder is batting .324 with an .899 OPS, 14 homers, 67 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in 96 games in the minors this season.

Grissom can play shortstop, third base and second base but will likely debut at second with Orlando Arcia added to the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained left hamstring. All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies is still on the 60-day IL with a fractured left foot.

Grissom, an 11th-round draft pick in 2019, makes the jump from Double-A Mississippi.

The Braves finish a two-game series Wednesday night against the Red Sox in Boston.

Arcia, 28, injured his hamstring running to second base in the 10th inning of Tuesday night’s 9-7 win in Boston. He is batting .243 with seven homers and 26 RBIs in 56 games this season.

Atlanta also reinstated right-hander Kirby Yates from his rehab assignment. Coming back from his second Tommy John surgery, the 35-year-old reliever last pitched in the majors on Aug. 14, 2020 with the San Diego Padres.

The Braves also reinstated infielder Mike Ford from the injured list and designated him for assignment, transferred outfielder Adam Duvall to the 60-day IL, and optioned right-hander Huascar Ynoa to Triple-A Gwinnett.

