Braves activate Eddie Rosario, Tyler Matzek off IL

The Atlanta Braves activated outfielder Eddie Rosario (eye) and left-hander Tyler Matzek (shoulder) off the injured list Monday after lengthy absences.

Rosario has been out since late April following a laser procedure to correct blurred vision and swelling in his right eye. Matzek has been out since mid-May after experiencing shoulder discomfort.

In corresponding moves, the Braves optioned infielder Mike Ford to Triple-A Gwinnett and designated right-hander Silvino Bracho for assignment.

Rosario, 30, was key to the Braves’ run to the World Series title last season. He was named MVP of the National League Championship Series after hitting .560 (14-for-25) with three home runs and nine RBIs in six games.

So far this season, though, Rosario is hitting just .068 (3-for-44) in 15 games. He last played April 24.

Matzek, 31, last appeared in a game on May 10. He is 0-1 with a 5.06 ERA in 13 games this season. The 2021 postseason hero said he had been experiencing pain in the two weeks prior to his IL stint.

Matzek had a 2.57 ERA in 69 relief appearances in 2021. He stepped it up further with a stellar postseason in which he went 3-0 with a 1.72 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings over 13 appearances to help the Braves win the World Series.

Ford, 30, went 0-for-4 in four games with the Braves, his third team this season. He also played for the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners. Overall, he is batting .162 with five RBIs in 21 games.

Bracho, 29, appeared in just one game for the Braves this season, pitching one inning.

