Published September 16, 2023

Bowling Green linebacker Demetrius Hardamon carted off field in Ann Arbor

Sep 16, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) tries to block a kick in the first half against the Bowling Green Falcons at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Bowling Green senior linebacker Demetrius Hardamon suffered a serious injury during Saturday night’s game against No. 2 Michigan.

Hardamon tackled Michigan’s Colston Loveland and stayed on the ground motionless after the play. Trainers strapped Hardamon onto a board in order to move him onto a cart to leave the field.

Hardamon waved to the crowd as he was transported off the field.

Hardamon has played for the Falcons since 2020. He made three tackles Saturday night in the game in Ann Arbor, Mich.

