Boston Uprising part ways with Marve1

Credit: Boston Uprising

Boston Uprising parted ways Monday with veteran tank Min-seo “Marve1” Hwang over “personal issues.”

The 21-year-old South Korean joined the Overwatch League team in October 2021 following a three-year run with Seoul Dynasty.

Today we say thank you and goodbye to @ow_Marve1 Statement from President @LorangerChris below. pic.twitter.com/3mWyoqFw2P — Boston Uprising (@BostonUprising) May 23, 2022

“Since last year, Minseo has been reflecting and dealing with personal issues,” Uprising president Chris “HuK” Loranger posted on Twitter. “We have worked on trying to alleviate some of those issues but came to the unfortunate mutual conclusion that returning home to South Korea, where he can focus on his personal growth, would be the healthiest option for his well-being.”

Marve1 had been sharing time this season with fellow tanks Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist and Chang-hee “ITSAL” Kim.

Boston Uprising are off to a 2-3 start in the Kickoff Clash qualifiers. Their next match is May 29 against the Dallas Fuel.

–Field Level Media