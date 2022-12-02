BOOM joins Team Secret’s Dota 2 roster

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Team Secret added Miroslav “BOOM” Bican to their Dota 2 roster on Friday.

BOOM, a 22-year-old native of the Czech Republic, is expected to assume the role of mid-laner formerly held by Michal “Nisha” Jankowski. Team Secret parted ways with Nisha on Thursday.

BOOM spent nearly nine months with Gaimin Gladiators. He also competed with Team Tickles, Vikin.gg and SworDDark among other teams.

BOOM joins a Team Secret roster that consists of Remco “Crystallis” Arets, Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok, Bakyt “Zayac” Emilzhanov and Clement “Puppey” Ivanov. Seung Gon “Heen” Lee is the team’s coach.

