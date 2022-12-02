BOOM joins Team Secret’s Dota 2 roster

Team Secret added Miroslav “BOOM” Bican to their Dota 2 roster on Friday.
BOOM, a 22-year-old native of the Czech Republic, is expected to assume the role of mid-laner formerly held by Michal “Nisha” Jankowski. Team Secret parted ways with Nisha on Thursday.
Welcome to the squad, BOOM.
?? https://t.co/6jcFHhGjUv#SecretDota pic.twitter.com/dKIkftrd0g
— Team Secret (@teamsecret) December 2, 2022
BOOM spent nearly nine months with Gaimin Gladiators. He also competed with Team Tickles, Vikin.gg and SworDDark among other teams.
BOOM joins a Team Secret roster that consists of Remco “Crystallis” Arets, Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok, Bakyt “Zayac” Emilzhanov and Clement “Puppey” Ivanov. Seung Gon “Heen” Lee is the team’s coach.
–Field Level Media