Bobby Hull no longer serving as Blackhawks ambassador

Chicago Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull is no longer working as a team ambassador, multiple reports said Monday.

In a statement given to multiple outlets, the Blackhawks said they parted ways with the 83-year-old Hull late last year as the franchise goes about “redefining the role of team ambassador” in the wake of the deaths of Blackhawks legends and ambassadors Stan Mikita in 2018 and Tony Esposito in 2021.

“When it comes to Bobby, specifically, we jointly agreed earlier this season that he will retire from any official team role,” the team said.

Chicago confirmed that Chris Chelios and Denis Savard are remaining in a similar capacity.

Hull played from the Blackhawks from 1957-72 as part of a 22-year professional playing career. He is the franchise’s all-time goals leader (604) and won a Stanley Cup with them in 1961. A Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, Hull was also named by the NHL as one of the 100 greatest players in league history.

Two of Hull’s ex-wives levied allegations of abuse in the past, and he was quoted by a Russian newspaper in 1998 as saying that Adolf Hitler “had some good ideas,” which he denied and called defamatory.

The Blackhawks did not cite any specific reasons for having Hull retire from his role.

