Blues spot Predators early 2-goal lead, storm back for win

Jan 17, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Marco Scandella (6) defends against Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn produced two goals and two assists each to rally the St. Louis Blues past the visiting Nashville Predators 5-3 Monday.

The Blues overcame a 2-0 first-period deficit while improving 13-1-1 in their last 15 home games.

Ryan O’Reilly added a goal and two assists for the Blues. Ville Husso, making his third start in five games, made 32 saves to earn the victory.

Ryan Johansen, Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who are winless (0-2-1) in their last three games. Juuse Saros made 24 saves while taking the loss.

The Blues got Schenn, Vladimir Tarasenko, David Perron and Colton Parayko back from the COVID-19 protocol for this game.

But Nashville dominated the first 15 minutes of the game while taking a two-goal lead.

First, Matt Duchene came out of the left corner and slid a cross-ice pass to Johansen for the tap-in on the weak side.

After the Blues killed off a 5-on-3 power play, Forsberg scored the second goal. He broke in on left wing and held off defenseman Justin Faulk to beat Husso with 4:10 left in the first period.

But just 19 seconds later, Barbashev cut Nashville’s lead in half by converting Schenn’s cross-ice pass from the right circle.

O’Reilly tied the game 2-2 with a power-play goal with 2:13 left in the period. Tarasenko hammered a one-time shot on goal, and O’Reilly swept in the rebound.

The Blues kept coming in the second period. Just 59 seconds into the frame, Schenn scored off the rush with a blast off the left wing.

Barbashev made it 4-2 by scoring off the left wing on a 2-on-1 rush with Faulk 5:19 into the period.

Trenin cut Nashville’s deficit to 4-3 by scoring during a goalmouth scramble with 8:27 left in the game. But Barbashev set up Schenn on a 2-on-2 rush with 2:35 left to restore the Blues’ two-goal lead.

–Field Level Media