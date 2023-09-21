Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (knee) listed day-to-day

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was held out of the starting lineup with a right knee injury for the second straight game on Thursday, but an MRI showed no structural damage, only inflammation, and the team said he’s day-to-day.

Guerrero was a late scratch from the Blue Jays’ 6-1 win over the host New York Yankees on Wednesday. He was not in the lineup on Thursday as Toronto looked to sweep a three-game series in the Bronx.

“I was worried about it, but I found out the results and it was a little bit of relief,” Guerrero said through an interpreter. “Of course I’m sad that I can’t be in the lineup, try to do my best. I guess I got to take a rest or something but I’ll be OK.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said before Wednesday’s game that Guerrero, 24, had been playing despite discomfort in his knee.

“It’s very hard for me not being in the lineup but thank God we’re in an OK position right now,” said Guerrero, who is batting .264 with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs in 147 games this season. “We’re holding on to a playoff spot. So I’d rather take care of this now and not risk myself losing the rest of the season or a playoff.”

A three-time All-Star, Guerrero is trying to help the Blue Jays (85-67) reach the playoffs for the second straight year. Toronto entered Thursday leading the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers by one game for the second American League wild-card spot.

