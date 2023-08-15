Blue Jays send SS Bo Bichette on rehab assignment

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette moved closer to a return from a knee injury Tuesday after the club sent him on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Buffalo.

A return to the major league roster could come as soon as Friday, according to multiple outlets, with Bichette expected to be the designated hitter for Buffalo on Tuesday and play shortstop Wednesday.

Bichette, 25, was placed on the injured list Aug. 2 with patellar tendonitis in his right knee. At the time of the IL move, Bichette was leading the American League with a .321 batting average.

An All-Star for the second time this season, Bichette also had 17 home runs and 59 RBIs at the time he was sidelined. His 144 hits still lead the AL.

In five seasons, Bichette is a career .302 hitter with 86 home runs and 298 RBIs in 499 games with the Blue Jays. He finished 11th in AL MVP voting last season and 12th in 2021.

–Field Level Media