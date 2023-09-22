Blue Jays ride Chris Bassitt to 6-2 win over Rays

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto’s Chris Bassitt moved into a tie for the American League lead in victories, and the Blue Jays benefited from a four-run sixth inning in a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Friday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Bassitt (15-8) tossed 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on six hits. He fanned eight without a walk.

His 15 wins tied him with Tampa Bay’s Zach Eflin for the most in the AL.

Daulton Varsho was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, and George Springer had two hits and an RBI as the Blue Jays (86-68) won for the sixth time in seven games.

Jordan Romano notched his 36th save with a scoreless 1 1/3 innings.

Clinging to a wild-card spot by a half game entering Friday, Toronto is 13-7 in September after Friday’s victory.

For the Rays (94-61), rookie Curtis Mead went 2-for-4 with his first career home run. Harold Ramirez had two hits and an RBI.

All-Star left fielder Randy Arozarena doubled and scored a run, but he left the game with right quad tightness.

After Arozarena legged out a one-out double into left-center in the first inning, Ramirez singled for the game’s first run one out later for the 1-0 Rays lead.

The towering Tyler Glasnow (9-7) began with five scoreless innings, but became unglued in the sixth as the Blue Jays sent 10 batters to the plate.

Following a leadoff popout by Santiago Espinal, seven consecutive batters reached base — only three with hits. Springer and Bo Bichette each singled and stole a base, with Bichette’s hit plating Springer for a tie.

Glasnow then walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cavan Biggio and Alejandro Kirk – the latter scoring Bichette and chasing the right-hander. Reliever Kevin Kelly then hit Matt Chapman to force in the third run. Varsho’s single then made it 4-1.

In the seventh against Bassitt, third baseman Mead stroked his first career homer just beyond the very low wall in left field — a ball that Statcast estimated would have been a homer only in Tropicana Field.

That long ball landed in the same place as the one famously hit by Tampa Bay’s most famous third baseman — Evan Longoria — to walk off against the New York Yankees in the 12th inning of Game 162 in 2011, a win that sent the Rays to the playoffs.

In the ninth, Varsho slugged his 18th homer to right on the first pitch he saw, a fastball, from Jason Adam, who later left the game with injury. Springer later added an RBI single.

–Field Level Media