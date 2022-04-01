Blue Jays extend skipper Charlie Montoyo through 2023

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays extended manager Charlie Montoyo’s contract through the 2023 season on Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Montoyo, 56, guided the Blue Jays to a 91-71 record in 2021 and is 190-194 in three seasons with Toronto.

OFFICIAL: We've extended the contract of Manager Charlie Montoyo through the 2023 season! pic.twitter.com/DoILtfsfAW — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 1, 2022

The Blue Jays made the playoffs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League wild-card round. Toronto’s 91 wins last season were the club’s most since 2015 (93-69).

Montoyo originally signed a three-year contract in October 2018 that included a team option for a fourth season. The Blue Jays picked up that option in March 2021.

Toronto opens the 2022 season at home against the Texas Rangers next Friday.

–Field Level Media