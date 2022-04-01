Blue Jays extend skipper Charlie Montoyo through 2023

The Toronto Blue Jays extended manager Charlie Montoyo’s contract through the 2023 season on Friday.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Montoyo, 56, guided the Blue Jays to a 91-71 record in 2021 and is 190-194 in three seasons with Toronto.
OFFICIAL: We've extended the contract of Manager Charlie Montoyo through the 2023 season! pic.twitter.com/DoILtfsfAW
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 1, 2022
The Blue Jays made the playoffs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League wild-card round. Toronto’s 91 wins last season were the club’s most since 2015 (93-69).
Montoyo originally signed a three-year contract in October 2018 that included a team option for a fourth season. The Blue Jays picked up that option in March 2021.
Toronto opens the 2022 season at home against the Texas Rangers next Friday.
–Field Level Media