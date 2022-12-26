Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) out at least 2 weeks

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow will miss at least two weeks with a grade 2 ankle sprain, the team announced Monday.

Winslow injured his left ankle during a 101-98 loss at Oklahoma City on Wednesday and left the game in the third quarter. According to the team, Winslow will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

A eighth-year pro out of Duke who played last season for the Los Angeles Clippers and the Trail Blazers, Winslow is averaging 6.8 points, 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists through 29 games. In 344 career NBA games (128 starts) for the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles and Portland, Winslow owns career averages of 8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

–Field Level Media