fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published July 25, 2022

Chicago Blackhawks sign forward Buddy Robinson to 1-year deal

Sportsnaut
Jan 19, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Buddy Robinson (53) watches play against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks signed forward Buddy Robinson to a one-year, two-way contract on Monday.

The deal carries a $750,000 cap hit at the NHL level.

Robinson, who turns 31 on Aug. 30, played a career-high 32 games for the Anaheim Ducks last season and posted one goal and five assists.

The New Jersey native added four goals and five assists in 28 games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls in 2021-22.

Robinson has nine points (three goals, six assists) in parts of five NHL seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames and Ducks.

–Field Level Media

Share: