Blackhawks’ Jujhar Khaira out for rest of regular season

Jan 8, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Jujhar Khaira (16) skates with the puck during the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira will miss the remainder of the regular season after undergoing surgery on his lower back.

“Jujhar Khaira underwent successful surgery on his lower back (Tuesday),” Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry said Wednesday in a team statement. “The surgery was conducted by Dr. Alpesh Patel at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago and we expect him to be out of hockey activities for approximately 10-12 weeks.”

The Blackhawks’ last regular-season game is against the host Buffalo Sabres on April 29. Chicago (18-26-8, 44 points) entered play on Wednesday 15 points out of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Khaira, 27, scored three goals in 27 games this season. He has 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) in 285 career games with the Edmonton Oilers (2015-21) and Blackhawks.

He last played on Jan. 17.

