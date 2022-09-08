Buffalo Bills’ Tommy Doyle among opening-game inactives

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills listed offensive tackle Tommy Doyle and tight end Quintin Morris among their inactives for Thursday night’s NFL season-opening game at the Los Angeles Rams.

As expected, receiver Van Jefferson (knee) is one of the Rams’ five inactives.

Doyle (foot) and Morris (hamstring) were both listed as questionable on Buffalo’s injury report. Doyle was a full practice participant on Wednesday while Morris was limited.

The other inactives for the Bills are defensive end Shaq Lawson, cornerback Cam Lewis and receiver Khalil Shakir.

For Los Angeles, cornerback Derion Kendrick, receiver Lance McCutcheon, linebacker Jake Gervase and quarterback Bryce Perkins are the other inactives.

Jefferson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in early August and isn’t ready to play. He was officially ruled out Wednesday.

–Field Level Media