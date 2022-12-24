Bills run over Bears, clinch third straight AFC East title

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for 205 rushing yards and ran for a touchdown each, Josh Allen had three total TDs and the visiting Buffalo Bills topped the Chicago Bears 35-13 on Saturday to clinch the AFC East title.

Buffalo (12-3) prevailed during a frigid afternoon at Soldier Field, stretching its winning streak to six while earning the franchise’s third consecutive division crown. The Bears fell to 3-12 after losing their eighth straight.

The Bills overcame two interceptions and a fumble to outgain the Bears 426-209.

Chicago was unable to hold on after taking a 10-6 lead into halftime. Justin Fields connected with Dante Pettis for a 6-yard touchdown pass to cap an 8-play, 64-yard drive on the game’s first possession, and the Bears added a 37-yard Cairo Santos field goal late in the second quarter.

Santos kicked a 35-yarder to draw the Bears to within 21-13 with 10:19 to go, but Chicago came no closer. Allen rushed for a 4-yard score with 3:45 remaining and connected with Dawson Knox for a 13-yard TD with 1:02 to go. Allen threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Gabe Davis on Buffalo’s opening drive.

Excelling on the ground, Buffalo visited the end zone on its first two possessions of the third quarter to seize control.

Singletary punctuated an eight-play, 86-yard drive coming out of halftime with a 33-yard scoring run. Cook added a 27-yard touchdown run just 2:54 later, as the Bills capitalized three plays after the defense forced a David Montgomery fumble.

Fields finished 15 for 23 for 119 yards and a touchdown pass and gained 11 yards on seven carries. Montgomery rushed 16 times for 62 yards.

Allen was 15 for 26 for 172 yards through the air with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 41 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Singletary gained 106 yards on 12 carries, while Cook had 99 yards on 11 carries.

The temperature was 9 degrees at kickoff, with a wind chill of -12.

–Field Level Media