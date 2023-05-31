Bill Belichick takes responsibility for Patriots’ OTA violation

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday took responsibility for the team being stripped of two organized team activity sessions following a scheduling violation involving special teams.

“It’s good to get back on the field today. We had a situation with some scheduling in Phase 2, but we got that worked out,” Belichick said. “… It’s in the past. Moved on. Looking forward to getting out on the field today.”

In addition to the Patriots losing two OTA sessions, Belichick was fined $50,000 for the violation of offseason rules.

Per reports, Joe Judge held special teams meetings that kept players at team facilities for longer than the maximum four hours.

Belichick, who ultimately took responsibility for the team, did not elaborate on Judge’s job title.

“He’ll do whatever I ask him to do,” Belichick said. “It might change from time to time, he’ll be involved in a lot of things.”

–Field Level Media