BetBoom Dacha set for second round of tiebreakers

One round of tiebreakers wasn’t enough to break a three-way tie in Group A at the BetBoom Dacha event on Tuesday, so another round of tiebreakers are scheduled for Wednesday at Yerevan, Armenia.

After the end of the scheduled group phase in the $250,000 Dota event, the only team that knows its playoff position is Gaimin Gladiators, who went 2-0-1 to win Group B. The second and third positions in Group B will be determined in a tiebreaker match on Wednesday featuring 9Pandas and beastcoast, who both went 1-1-1.

In Group A, Evil Geniuses, Team Secret and TSM all went 1-1-1 in regularly scheduled matches. They then competed in a round robin of best-of-one matches to break the tie, but they each went 1-1 in those contests.

Evil Geniuses beat Team Secret 2-0 in the first Group A match of the day, prevailing twice on red, in 49 minutes and 42 minutes. That left an opportunity for TSM to seal first place in the group, but they could only manage a 1-1 draw against last-place BetBoom Team (0-0-3). TSM opened with a 42-minute win on red before BetBoom pulled level with a 29-minute victory on green.

The first tiebreaker saw Team Secret down TSM in 47 minutes on green behind a 9-0-14 kills-deaths-assists ratio from the Netherlands’ Remco “Crystallis” Arets.

TSM bounced back to defeat Evil Geniuses in 49 minutes on green thanks to a 15-3-14 effort from Canada’s Jonathan “Bryle” Santos.

Evil Geniuses then notched a 43-minute win on red against Team Secret, as Peru’s Crhistian “Pakazs” Savina led the way at 9-1-5.

Gaimin Gladiators settled for a 1-1 draw with Nigma Galaxy, opening with a 24-minute win on green before falling in 45 minutes on red. The United States’ Quinn “Quinn” Callahan paced the Gladiators with an average K-D-A ratio of 11.5/2.5/16.5.

9Pandas and beastcoast also drew 1-1, with 9Pandas taking the first map in 27 minutes on red before losing in 44 minutes on red. Russia’s Gleb “kiyotaka” Zyryanov wound up at 11/6/12 for 9Pandas, while Peru’s David “Parker” Nicho Flores ended up at 11.5/5.0/8.0 for beastcoast.

Gaimin Gladiators will compete in the upper-bracket semifinals on Wednesday, where they will be joined by the second-place team in Group B plus the top two teams from Group A. The third-place teams from each group will begin bracket play on Thursday in the lower-bracket quarterfinals.

BetBoom Dacha group standings:

Group A

T1. Evil Geniuses 1-1-1

T1. Team Secret 1-1-1

T1. TSM 1-1-1

4. BetBoom Team 0-0-3

Group B

1. Gaimin Gladiators 2-0-1

T2. 9Pandas 1-1-1

T2. beastcoast 1-1-1

4. Nigma Galaxy 0-2-1

BetBoom Dacha prize pool:

1. $150,000 — TBD

2. $62,500 — TBD

3. $25,000 — TBD

4. $12,500 — TBD

5-6. no prize money — TBD, TBD

7-8. no prize money — BetBoom Team, Nigma Galaxy

