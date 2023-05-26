3 best fits for Jett Howard in NBA Draft, including the Portland Trail Blazers

Former Michigan wing Jett Howard finds himself as one of the most intriguing prospects in the entire 2023 NBA Draft.

The son of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, he certainly comes with some pedigree. But there’s also a lot to like about the youngster after a promising one season in Ann Arbor.

Projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, let’s dive into our Jett Howard draft profile while projecting a few potential landing spots for the young man in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Jett Howard measurables

Height: 6-foot-8

Wingspan: TBD

Weight: 215 pounds

Jett Howard scouting report

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Positives: Solid three-point shot (37% last season). Very good in the pick-and-roll game. Can make plays without simply scoring. Has a high IQ and is very knowledgeable in an NBA scheme. Able to take the defender off the dribble and is able to hit the mid-range shot.

Negatives: Poor defender at all levels. Neither explosive nor athletic. Not great finding a way to the rim or finishing in the low post. Ball-handling could use some major work.

Best fits for Jett Howard in 2023 NBA Draft

A 6-foot-8 wing who can become a knockdown three-point shooter is not a dime a dozen in today’s NBA. In fact, we’ve seen players who profile like Jett Howard taken much higher than projected. Despite issues on defense, Howard will likely find himself as a bottom-end lottery pick or selected in the late teens. Here is a look at Howard’s ideal landing spots.

Utah Jazz (16th pick)

The Jazz have guards Jordan Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker boasting player options for next season. The expectation is that each one will decline their options and hit NBA free agency.

As Utah continues with its rebuild despite a surprisingly competitive 2022-23 season, finding more playmakers on offense has to be the goal for front office head Danny Ainge and Co. Howard fits this to a T. He’d team up with 2022 first-round pick Ochai Agbaji to form a solid young wing tandem in Salt Lake City.

Golden State Warriors (19th pick)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Most have Golden State targeting a big with the 19th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. While that might still be the case, the 2022 NBA champions could very well look the free agent route for a complement to Kevon Looney. There’s also a major need out on the wing when it comes to shooting behind Andrew Wiggins.

Getting some more three-point help off the bench to go with Moses Moody and Jordan Poole would loom large with the Warriors. That’s magnified with veteran Donte DiVincenzo likely to leave in free agency. With that said, there’s also a solid chance that Golden State simply trades this pick for more proven talent. If not, Howard could come in and make an immediate impact off the bench.

Portland Trail Blazers (23rd pick)

It’s not yet known what direction Portland will go with the No. 3 pick in the draft. What we do know is that general manager Joe Cronin is willing to listen to offers. The team must make a win-now move in order to appease disgruntled guard Damian Lillard.

If Portland keeps the 23rd pick, it just makes too much sense to add more length to the mix. Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe are good wings. However, neither provides the size that Jett Howard would bring to the table. His three-point shooting wouldn’t hurt, either. That’s a need in Portland from the frontcourt.