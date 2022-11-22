Best Black Friday Streaming Deals in 2022

There’s something exhilarating about finding incredible deals on Black Friday. From home items and electronics to clothes and gifts, there’s so much to choose from — but taking advantage of Black Friday streaming deals lets you save on entertainment through the holidays and beyond.

Black Friday is the perfect time to take the leap if you’re considering a streaming service subscription. Of course, the right streaming service for you will depend on the channels available, your interests, and the price. But prices tend to be their best during Black Friday savings events.

This piece was last updated on November 22, 2022, and will continue to be updated with the latest deals as they are announced.

Top Black Friday Streaming Deals

Hulu

As mentioned above, Hulu will be running a sweet Black Friday deal for 2022. The streaming giant will be offering new users and those who have been cancelled for over a month their regular, ad-supported plan for just $1.99 a month for 12 months. Although you won’t gain access to Disney Plus or ESPN Plus with this deal you will gain access to a robust on-demand streaming library that will keep you busy for weeks.

With the recent price increase from $6.99 to $7.99 this Black Friday deal will provide you with $72 in savings over the next year. The Hulu Black Friday deal will begin Wednesday, November 23 at 12:01 a.m. PT and will run till Monday, November 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Don’t wait around on this sale because it only comes around once a year.

Sling TV

Sling TV will be offering plenty of deals over the next week. Starting on Wednesday (11/23) and running till Sunday (11/27) new customers will have a few offers to choose from when signing up for Sling TV. Offer 1 subscribers will receive a FREE Amazon FireTV Stick Lite + $10 off their Sling subscription. Offer 2 includes $10 off a Sling package, a FREE month of Lifestyle Extra (yes, this means you’ll get access to the Hallmark Channel for the holidays), and a FREE Amazon FireTV Stick Lite.

As these offers come to an end on Sunday, Cyber Monday begins (11/28) and a new offer will be on the table. Offering new customers a Sling subscription for half off their first month along with a FREE Amazon FireTV Stick Lite, Sling has thought of everything to spread the holiday cheer.

Once Black Friday deals are over for Sling TV they will still be offering new customers 50% off their first month subscription. Prices are as follows for your first month come 11/29:

Sling Orange: $20 (normally $40)

Sling Blue: $20 (normally $40)

Sling Orange and Blue: $27.50 (normally $55)

Philo

Philo has recently announced their Black Friday deal and it’s definitely one you won’t want to miss. Starting Friday, November 25 new subscribers can save 80% off their first month of Philo when using the promo code: THANKS. You’ll gain access to live TV, Philo’s on-demand content library and plenty more for a low price of just $5. With this offer ending on November, 30 you’ll want to make sure you are signing up for your first month as the weekend approaches.

Paramount Plus

The Paramount Plus Black Friday deals are some of the earliest Black Friday streaming deals to shop. This year, with a new or existing subscription to Walmart Plus, you’ll receive access to the Paramount Plus Essential Plan (normally $49.99 per year).

A Walmart Plus membership includes free shipping on any Walmart orders, early access to all of Walmart’s Black Friday deals, and other perks — it’s a subscription that makes running your household even easier. Paired with this Black Friday Paramount Plus deal, you’ll be all set for an entertaining 2023.

Enjoy the Paramount Plus Essential plan with limited ads as long as you keep your membership with Walmart Plus. You can watch over 40,000 TV shows, movies, live sports matchups, and more for free with your membership.

Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV’s popular bundle deal with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus is one of the best packages in the streaming world. While these companies haven’t formally announced Black Friday streaming deals yet, now is a good time to sign up if you’ve been considering the Disney Bundle — the price of the bundle will increase from $69.99 per month to $74.99 per month starting Dec. 8, 2022.

Purchasing a subscription around Black Friday will ensure you get your first month at that lower price. And if this bundle announces additional Black Friday deals, we’ll be the first to let you know.

Peacock

Peacock’s recent rise to fame in the streaming world (particularly with exclusive Olympics coverage in 2022 and a partnership with Xfinity) means lots of eyes are on this service for Black Friday savings.

While Peacock hasn’t announced its Black Friday deals yet, the platform was half-off last year, so expect to see a similar offer this year. We’ll continue to update this page as deals are announced.

HBO Max

HBO Max is offering its customers a great deal over the Black Friday sale period. For new customers signing up you’ll be able to save $24 over a 3 month period. Usually the streaming service costs $9.99 per month but during Black Friday they will be offering their streaming service for $1.99 a month for 3 months. Savings like this don’t happen often so take advantage while you can.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s Black Friday deals almost never disappoint — and there’s always something new popping up during this busy season of sales. As soon as Amazon Prime Video announces its deals for Black Friday, we’ll share them here.

We expect to see a sale like last year’s 99-cent, two-month subscription to over a dozen streaming channels. But again, since Amazon switches up their deals, things could also look completely different.

STARZ

In 2021, STARZ offered a huge deal for Black Friday. Users could purchase a six-month membership for just $20, over a 50% discount from the normal price of $43.99. We’ll let you know more about that deal as soon as we find out this year.

AMC Plus

Fans of “The Walking Dead” universe rejoiced: The AMC Plus 2021 Black Friday deal was $1.99 per month for a whole year instead of the traditional $8.99 per month. We’ll update more when this year’s deal is released.

Discovery Plus

Reality TV fans adore Discovery Plus in part for the exclusive extra content tied to the “90 Day Fiance” franchise and more.

While Discovery Plus is affordable at just $4.99 per month, last year’s deal decreased the price to just 99 cents per month for three months. We expect Discovery Plus to offer a similar deal this year, so stay tuned.

Netflix

Netflix has never offered a Black Friday sale, but in 2022 the streamer has undergone massive changes and lost about 1 million subscribers — so it’s likely that a Black Friday deal could pop up this year.

Shopping Black Friday streaming deals

One of the best parts of any streaming service is that it doesn’t function like a traditional cable plan with hefty contracts, overwhelming fees, and strict cancellation policies. With a streaming service, there’s no risk — if you don’t like it (or don’t want to pay full price), you can just cancel when you’re ready. Even though many streaming platforms wait until the last minute to announce their deals, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye out for them, especially if you’re ready to ditch cable and sign up for a new streaming service. Black Friday really is one of the best times to sign up for a streaming subscription to save money on your entertainment needs.