Hulu Black Friday Deal 2022: $1.99 per Month for 12 Months

This Thanksgiving week, Hulu is offering new customers a Black Friday deal you won’t want to miss. Hulu’s basic package, which includes its entire on-demand library with ads, will only cost subscribers $1.99 per month for a year subscription. Usually running at $7.99 per month, users can snag this package with a total savings of $72 over 12 months.

Just a month ago, Hulu customers saw prices jump from $6.99 to $7.99 for the ad-supported plan and $12.99 to $14.99 for the ad-free on-demand plan. With these price increases, Hulu’s Black Friday deal — basically it’s only sale ever — is not something you can sit around and wait on.

Kicking off on Wednesday, November 23 at 12:01 a.m. PST, new customers will be able to take advantage of this massive discount. The Black Friday deal will run until the end of Cyber Monday, November 28, at 11:59 p.m. PST. With tons of content throughout Hulu’s on-demand library, you’ll be able to catch old classics and new hits all the same. Movie buffs can catch classic films such as “Parasite,” “The Aviator,” and “Taxi Driver,” while serial bingers can catch up on Hulu Originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Patient.” The Hulu Black Friday deal has got you covered with plenty of shows and movies to keep you entertained over the next year.

If you’re still not sold, you should know that come December 8, prices for the Disney Bundle are set to increase. With new prices set between $9.99 and $19.99, the Black Friday deal basically doubles as a discounted trial run to see if the platform suits your needs enough to increase to the Disney Bundle. Remember, though, that the Disney Bundle is not included in any Black Friday deals. Nevertheless, the Hulu Black Friday deal will give you a sneak peek into what Hulu has to offer. Adding the Disney Bundle later will only better your experience and streaming options. Spoiler alert: You may never go back.