The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is a team-owned league founded in 2012. While this league formerly consisted of just eight teams, it now includes 12 across the United States. Right now, the current champs are the Washington Spirit, but that could all change this year. So how do you watch the NWSL? Easy: you stream it.
The NWSL regular season began on April 29, 2022, and runs through October 29, 2022. Most of the games take place in the evening, so be sure to review the schedule below to prevent missing any of your favorite teams play, whether that’s the San Diego Wave FC or the Chicago Red Stars.
Where to watch the NWSL
While you can catch the NWSL on cable, it can be annoying to ensure you have the right package and channel options. Depending on your cable provider, that can mean a lot of additional expenses. Instead, we suggest watching the NWSL Paramount Plus. Streaming services tend to cost far less than a new cable package, and you can cancel them anytime, as services don’t require any contracts. Here’s what you need to know about the Paramount Plus streaming platform.
|Plan
|Cost Per Month
|Doesn’t Include?
|Ads?
|Essential
|$4.99
|Local Live CBS Station
|Limited ads
|Premium
|$9.99
|N/A
|No ads except live TV
Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus is a low-cost streaming service at just $4.99 per month for the Essential plan or $9.99 per month for the Premium plan. With its seven-day free trial, you can test out everything the service has to offer before committing to it.
Both plans offer a wide variety of content, including originals, new movies, content for kids, family-friendly series, and of course, sports action (along with highlights, replays, and expert analyses). The streaming service also allows you to create multiple profiles for the entire family, and you can watch content on up to three devices at a time. You can count on Paramount Plus to live stream the majority of the NWSL matches conveniently and at an affordable price.
NWSL 2022 schedule
Here are some of the upcoming NWSL matches you won’t want to miss:
Friday, July 29 @ 7:30 p.m. North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit
Friday, July 29 @ 8 p.m. Racing Louisville FC vs. Portland Thorns FC
Saturday, July 30 @ 8 p.m Chicago Red Stars vs. San Diego Wave FC**
Saturday, July 30 @ 10:30 p.m. Angel City FC vs. OL Reign
Sunday, July 31 @ 5 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Houston Dash
Sunday, July 31 @ 7 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. Orlando Pride
Tuesday, August 2 @ 8 p.m. Racing Louisville FC vs. OL Reign
Friday, August 5 @ 8 p.m. Racing Louisville FC vs. Washington Spirit
Friday, August 5 @ 10:30 p.m. Portland Thorns FC vs. North Carolina Courage**
Sunday, August 7 @ 5 p.m. San Diego Wave FC vs. Kansas City Current
Sunday, August 7 @ 6 p.m. Chicago Red Stars vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
Sunday, August 7 @ 6 p.m. OL Reign vs. Houston Dash
Sunday, August 7 @ 7 p.m. Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC
Wednesday, August 10 @ 7:30 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC
Friday, August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville FC
Saturday, August 13 @ 8 p.m. North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current
Saturday, August 13 @ 10:30 p.m. San Diego Wave FC vs. Orlando Pride
Sunday, August 14 @ 3 p.m. OL Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
Sunday, August 14 @ 8 p.m. Angel City FC vs. Chicago Red Stars**
Wednesday, August 17 @ 8:30 p.m. Houston Dash vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC**
Friday, August 19 @ 8 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. Angel City FC**
Saturday, August 20 @ 7 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride
Saturday, August 20 @ 7 p.m. North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars**
Saturday, August 20 @ 10 p.m. San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash**
Wednesday, August 24 @ 7 p.m. North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns FC
Friday, August 26 @ 7 p.m. Orland Pride vs. OL Reign
Saturday, August 27 @ 7:30 p.m. Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Red Stars
Saturday, August 27 @ 8:30 p.m. Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit
Saturday, August 27 @ 10:30 p.m. Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave FC
Sunday, August 28 @ 5 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC
Sunday, August 28 @ 7 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. North Carolina Courage**
More game dates and times for September and October can be found here.
*All of the game times are Eastern.
**Games not streaming on Paramount Plus.
Final thoughts
Watching the NWSL through Paramount Plus offers you a high-quality watch experience from the comfort of your own home. You’ll have access to most of the games at an affordable price, and you can always cancel the service once the NWSL is over if you aren’t happy with your subscription. When it comes to watching the NWSL without cable, Paramount Plus may just be the best and most affordable option.
"We often receive complimentary products to review at Sportsnaut. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn a share of the revenue from our affiliate partners."