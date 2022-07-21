The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is a team-owned league founded in 2012. While this league formerly consisted of just eight teams, it now includes 12 across the United States. Right now, the current champs are the Washington Spirit, but that could all change this year. So how do you watch the NWSL? Easy: you stream it.

The NWSL regular season began on April 29, 2022, and runs through October 29, 2022. Most of the games take place in the evening, so be sure to review the schedule below to prevent missing any of your favorite teams play, whether that’s the San Diego Wave FC or the Chicago Red Stars.

Where to watch the NWSL

Paramount

While you can catch the NWSL on cable, it can be annoying to ensure you have the right package and channel options. Depending on your cable provider, that can mean a lot of additional expenses. Instead, we suggest watching the NWSL Paramount Plus. Streaming services tend to cost far less than a new cable package, and you can cancel them anytime, as services don’t require any contracts. Here’s what you need to know about the Paramount Plus streaming platform.

Plan Cost Per Month Doesn’t Include? Ads? Essential $4.99 Local Live CBS Station Limited ads

Premium $9.99 N/A No ads except live TV

Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is a low-cost streaming service at just $4.99 per month for the Essential plan or $9.99 per month for the Premium plan. With its seven-day free trial, you can test out everything the service has to offer before committing to it.

Both plans offer a wide variety of content, including originals, new movies, content for kids, family-friendly series, and of course, sports action (along with highlights, replays, and expert analyses). The streaming service also allows you to create multiple profiles for the entire family, and you can watch content on up to three devices at a time. You can count on Paramount Plus to live stream the majority of the NWSL matches conveniently and at an affordable price.

NWSL 2022 schedule

Here are some of the upcoming NWSL matches you won’t want to miss:

Friday, July 29 @ 7:30 p.m. North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit

Friday, July 29 @ 8 p.m. Racing Louisville FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

Saturday, July 30 @ 8 p.m Chicago Red Stars vs. San Diego Wave FC**

Saturday, July 30 @ 10:30 p.m. Angel City FC vs. OL Reign

Sunday, July 31 @ 5 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Houston Dash

Sunday, July 31 @ 7 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. Orlando Pride

Tuesday, August 2 @ 8 p.m. Racing Louisville FC vs. OL Reign

Friday, August 5 @ 8 p.m. Racing Louisville FC vs. Washington Spirit

Friday, August 5 @ 10:30 p.m. Portland Thorns FC vs. North Carolina Courage**

Sunday, August 7 @ 5 p.m. San Diego Wave FC vs. Kansas City Current

Sunday, August 7 @ 6 p.m. Chicago Red Stars vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

Sunday, August 7 @ 6 p.m. OL Reign vs. Houston Dash

Sunday, August 7 @ 7 p.m. Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC

Wednesday, August 10 @ 7:30 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC

Friday, August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville FC

Saturday, August 13 @ 8 p.m. North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current

Saturday, August 13 @ 10:30 p.m. San Diego Wave FC vs. Orlando Pride

Sunday, August 14 @ 3 p.m. OL Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

Sunday, August 14 @ 8 p.m. Angel City FC vs. Chicago Red Stars**

Wednesday, August 17 @ 8:30 p.m. Houston Dash vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC**

Friday, August 19 @ 8 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. Angel City FC**

Saturday, August 20 @ 7 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride

Saturday, August 20 @ 7 p.m. North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars**

Saturday, August 20 @ 10 p.m. San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash**

Wednesday, August 24 @ 7 p.m. North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns FC

Friday, August 26 @ 7 p.m. Orland Pride vs. OL Reign

Saturday, August 27 @ 7:30 p.m. Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Red Stars

Saturday, August 27 @ 8:30 p.m. Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit

Saturday, August 27 @ 10:30 p.m. Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

Sunday, August 28 @ 5 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC

Sunday, August 28 @ 7 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. North Carolina Courage**

More game dates and times for September and October can be found here.

*All of the game times are Eastern.

**Games not streaming on Paramount Plus.

Final thoughts

Watching the NWSL through Paramount Plus offers you a high-quality watch experience from the comfort of your own home. You’ll have access to most of the games at an affordable price, and you can always cancel the service once the NWSL is over if you aren’t happy with your subscription. When it comes to watching the NWSL without cable, Paramount Plus may just be the best and most affordable option.