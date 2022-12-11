Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd (finger) out for game vs. Browns

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd departed Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after injuring a finger on his right hand in the opening quarter.

The Bengals initially termed Boyd as questionable to return before later ruling him out. Boyd has 45 receptions for 655 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Cincinnati was shorthanded at wideout as Tee Higgins’ hamstring injury limited him to just one snap through the first three quarters. The Bengals took Higgins off the injury report Friday and listed him as questionable to return during Sunday’s game.

Higgins has 60 catches for 861 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games (11 starts).

–Field Level Media