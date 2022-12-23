Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) ruled out vs. Patriots

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst was downgraded from questionable to out for Saturday’s game against the host New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

The Bengals announced the news on Friday for Hurst, who was a limited participant in all three practices this week. He is attempting to work his way back from a right calf injury he sustained in the Bengals’ 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 4.

Fellow tight end Mitchell Wilcox will continue to see more playing time in place of Hurst. Wilcox, 26, had three receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown in Cincinnati’s 34-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Hurst, 29, has 48 receptions for 400 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games this season.

He has 173 catches for 1,704 yards and 14 touchdowns in 69 career games with the Baltimore Ravens (2018-19), Atlanta Falcons (2020-21) and Bengals.

–Field Level Media