Bengals place defensive tackle D.J. Reader (knee) on injured reserve

The Cincinnati Bengals placed defensive tackle D.J. Reader on injured reserve prior to Thursday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Reader, a team captain, injured his left knee during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Reports have indicated he will be out at least a month.

The decision to place Reader on IR means he will miss at least four games.

Reader, 28, has 10 tackles, three quarterback hits and one fumble recovery in three games this season.

Overall, Reader has 226 tackles, 35 QB hits and 8.5 sacks in 84 games (75 starts) with the Bengals and Houston Texans (2016-19), who drafted him in the fifth round in 2016.

–Field Level Media