4 ideal Ben Simmons trade scenarios from the Philadelphia 76ers

It’s clear that Ben Simmons has probably plateaued with the Philadelphia 76ers and fallen out of the fans’ good graces beyond repair due to poor free throw shooting, poor general shooting and other reasons.

Simmons has now requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers and is prepared to hold out of training camp with teams set to report in less than a month. Below, we look at four ideal Ben Simmons trade scenarios now that it’s apparent he’s played his final game with the Sixers.

Ben Simmons trade to San Antonio Spurs

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

76ers get: Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, two future first-round picks

Spurs get: Ben Simmons

Simmons really needs a credible coach to light a fire under him, and an organization that has an immaculate record of developing talent, particularly international players.

Oh wait, what better description is there for the San Antonio Spurs under Gregg Popovich? The team has missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons and obviously needs a shake-up. One way to start is bringing in Simmons, because if any franchise can get the most out of him, it’s the Spurs.

For San Antonio, adding Simmons as a franchise cornerstone could make a ton of sense. At least initially, it would be part of a larger-scale rebuild. Bit given Simmons’ still-young age and the Spurs’ willingness to change things up, this could make sense.

From Philadelphia’s perspective, adding three perimeter options in Murray, White and Johnson could help offset a lack of shooting to pair with the recently-extended Joel Embiid. The 76ers could then use young assets and draft picks to add another star player to the mix.

Ben Simmons trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

76ers get: D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jaden McDaniels, future first-round pick

Timberwolves get: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry

It’s not a secret that Minnesota remains in on Simmons. The team would love to find a way to team him up with fellow Klutch Sports clients D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. Unfortunately, the Wolves just don’t have enough assets to add Simmons without parting with one of those players. If that’s the case, Russell becomes the most expendable. By adding Curry to the mix, Minnesota is also able to bring in one of the best perimeter shooters in the game.

Now, would this be enough for Philadelphia to pull the trigger? A lot of that depends on just how vocal Simmons is in his trade request. If he pulls a James Harden, the 76ers might have to sell low. This scenario includes adding two potentially lethal scorers to the backcourt while picking up what could be a valuable future first-round pick as well as a stud young power forward in Jaden McDaniels.

Ben Simmons trade to the Toronto Raptors

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

76ers get: Pascal Siakam, Malachi Flynn

Raptors get: Ben Simmons

This would be the equivalent of two teams trading near stars for a player who might be a better fit. We saw Siakam and the Raptors struggle a season ago. He took a major step back after a tremendous performance back in 2019-20. With rookie top-five pick Scottie Barnes in the mix, trading the veteran might make sense. Just imagine Barnes and Simmons teaming up in the frontcourt. We’d be hard-pressed to find a better defensive tandem in the NBA.

In terms of bringing in star power, this might be the best that Philadelphia will be able to do in a Simmons trade. Still only 27 years old, Siakam is averaging 22.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 45% shooting from the field over the past two seasons. He’d be a tremendous fit with Embiid in the front court.

Ben Simmons trade to the Golden State Warriors

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

76ers get: Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, Moses Moody, future first-round pick

Warriors get: Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey

Recent reports indicate that Philadelphia might have to include Maxey in any Ben Simmons trade. They are both Klutch Sports clients, and could end up being a packaged deal. If so, the 76ers likely couldn’t do much better than acquiring impressive Warriors first-round pick Moses Moody in what would technically be a one-for-one swap.

As for the rest of the trade, Golden State was not willing to match Philadelphia’s absurd asking price for Simmons ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft. Things have obviously changed since. In this scenario, the Dubs offer up an immediate upgrade on offense in Wiggins, a stud young center in that of Wiseman and a future first-round picks. This would give Philadelphia front office head Daryl Morey more flexibility as he attempts to find another star to team up with Embiid.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA rumors