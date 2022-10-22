beastcoast players test positive at The International 2022

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Several players on beastcoast’s Dota team have tested positive for COVID-19 while competing at The International 2022, the organization announced on Saturday.

The players’ identities were not disclosed by beastcoast, which shed light on the situation over social media. The team will be put in isolation as it squares off against PSG.LGD in a lower bracket Round 3 match.

beastcoast reported one of their players had a sore throat following the team’s 2-0 victory over Evil Geniuses on Friday. The club then conducted rapid COVID-19 tests as a result.

“We immediately reported to Valve upon confirmed positive results,” beastcoast said. “Unfortunately, due to Valve’s limitations, our coach will not be provided an isolated room with a PC. This means we will be forced to play tomorrow’s games without our coach. This is extremely disappointing, but we will still strive to do our best on the world stage.”

