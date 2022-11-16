Bears sign DL Taco Charlton, waive LB A.J. Klein

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears signed defensive lineman Taco Charlton off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad on Wednesday and waived veteran linebacker A.J. Klein.

The Bears also activated linebacker Matt Adams from injured reserve. He returned to practice last week.

Charlton, 28, has yet to appear in a game this season. He played in 11 games (one start) for Pittsburgh in 2021. He has 92 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 55 career games (13 starts) for four teams.

“We know the man,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday about Charlton from their time together in Dallas.

“Good production up to a certain point. So we’re excited to have him. We’re excited to see where it can go. He’s going to be in there for depth for us, a rotational player inside and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Charlton takes the roster spot of defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, released by the Bears this week.

Adams was placed on IR after suffering a calf injury in Week 5 against Minnesota. He had seven tackles in three games before the injury. He’s in his first season in Chicago after four years in Indianapolis.

The Bears acquired Klein on Nov. 1 in the trade that sent Roquan Smith to Baltimore. Klein appeared in the Bears’ last two games, playing nine snaps on special teams and none on defense.

